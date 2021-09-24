Navin reviews readiness of procurement portal

At the outset, the meeting was informed that the procurement portal has been available since September during which farmers’ registration took place and the J&K portal is ready for procurement also for Kharif Season-2021 which would commence from October 1 in Jammu division.

Regarding the integration of J&K Portal with the National Portal, the meeting was informed that J&K has chosen the Tripura model and the same process is being followed here also. The meeting was informed that all the testing phase has been done and the portal is ready for procurement of Kharif Season.

He impressed upon the concerned that procurement should be on a real-time basis so that data will be sent to the Central Portal in a hassle free manner.