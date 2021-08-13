Navin reviews release, re-validation of funds under CSS Agri, allied departments

Director Finance AP&FWD, Director Planning AP&FWD, Director Agriculture Jammu/Kashmir, Director Animal/Sheep Husbandry Jammu/Kashmir and Director Sericulture J&K, Director Fisheries J&K and other concerned attended the meeting in person and through virtual mode.

While reviewing the progress of proposals being sent to the Finance Department, the Principal Secretary impressed upon all the heads of the respective departments to submit their pending proposals with the Finance Department of all the ongoing centrally sponsored schemes (CSS) and central sector schemes as soon as possible.

He also directed the concerned officers to submit the information of funds of all Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) with respect to the hierarchy of officers of their respective departments.

During the meeting, the departments were also asked to submit details of the unspent balance of funds of their accounts, if any, and subsequently be transferred to the SNA account.

He also asked the officers to make a robust system in their respective departments so that beneficiaries of schemes shouldn’t visit their offices while bills are generated and submitted with treasuries on time.