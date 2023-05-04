NCLT court reserves order on Go First’s plea seeking interim moratorium

New Delhi: Beleaguered Wadia Group airlines, Go First, on Thursday pleaded to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) here for an interim moratorium after facing an acute cash crunch. The airline has also sought direction to appoint an insolvency resolution process (IRP) for the betterment of Go First.

The NCLT, after the hearing, reserved its order on Go Airlines’ plea. According to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), the effect of such an interim moratorium is that all pending legal proceedings with respect to any ‘debt’ are deemed to have been stayed.

“We are reserving the order,” said the NCLT two-judge bench of the Delhi office, headed by Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar, and a technical member LN Gupta.