NDTV shares continue to gain; hit upper circuit limit

The company's shares have been rising after Adani group's hostile takeover bid with the announcement of an open offer on Tuesday to acquire an additional 26 per cent stake.



The scrip opened at Rs 423.85, its highest trading permissible limit for the day as well as the fresh 52-week high level, on BSE. This was a 5 per cent increase compared to Thursday's closing level of Rs 403.70 apiece.



As the session progressed, the shares were trading at Rs 422.10 apiece, a gain of 4.56 per cent.

