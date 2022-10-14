‘Need to cover far-flung areas ofJ&K for inclusive women empowerment’

The Director urged all the officers and faculty members to strengthen their efforts to reach out to the educated youth of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. He stressed that reaching out to far flung areas with a grass roots level approach is imperative to create a sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem and encourage youth, particularly aspiring women to opt for entrepreneurship as a first career choice.

During the review meeting, progress made under various schemes and other related issues were discussed. He directed the staff to adopt latest training techniques of capacity building to facilitate and train the candidates of Tejawani Scheme – a flagship scheme under Mission Youth for aspiring young female entrepreneurs.