'Need to develop seed-multiplication chain in Kashmir'

Srinagar: In view of creating newly certified seed producers in the Kashmir division, Director Agriculture Kashmir Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal today visited Wakherwan and adjacent areas of Pulwama district.
He visited and interacted with many seed producers in the area who have laid out carrot seed production of 120 kanals of land.
Speaking on the occasion, Director Agriculture Kashmir said that the department has identified the seed producers and after the completion of due process, they will be registered so that their hand-holding will be done properly.
Director Agriculture Kashmir stressed the need of creating certified seed producers so that the seed multiplication chain is established as documented in a holistic document and the Kashmir division will be seed sufficient.
Director of Agriculture said this is an effort by the department to involve more and more agriculture entrepreneurs and educated young farmers in agriculture activities.
He impressed upon the officers to identify agripreneur in all the districts of the Kashmir division so that not only technical guidance would be provided to them but also their hand-holding could be done. Creation of new agri entrepreneurs is the agenda of the department, he further added.