'Need to develop seed-multiplication chain in Kashmir'

Srinagar: In view of creating newly certified seed producers in the Kashmir division, Director Agriculture Kashmir Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal today visited Wakherwan and adjacent areas of Pulwama district.

He visited and interacted with many seed producers in the area who have laid out carrot seed production of 120 kanals of land.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Agriculture Kashmir said that the department has identified the seed producers and after the completion of due process, they will be registered so that their hand-holding will be done properly.