New industrial policy to generate 4.5 lakh jobs in J&K: MoS I&C

Rajouri: Union Minister of State for Industries and Commerce, Anupriya Singh Patel today said that new Industrial policy will provide employment to 4.5 lakh unemployed youth in Jammu and Kashmir.
She informed that an Industrial land bank has been established for Industrial growth and 6000 acres of land has been acquired.
As part of the Central Government’s Public Outreach Programme, Union Minister of State for Industries and Commerce, Anupriya Singh Patel today concluded her two-day visit to district Rajouri.
On the second day of her tour, the Union MoS visited Panchayat Saranoo of Block Dhangri and interacted with the women PRI and general public. The PRIs and the locals raised several issues and demands about different sectors. “All efforts are being made to bring JK into mainstream development and several schemes have been launched in this regard”, she said.
While enumerating the steps being taken to encourage investment and promote industrial development in the UT, she informed that in a major decision, the government of India has approved a new Industrial Developmental Scheme for Jammu and Kashmir.
“To tap the export potential of agricultural and industrial products, the Government is engaging with states and union territories to implement the Districts as Export Hub (DEH) initiative in all districts of the country”, she informed. She further informed that under the DEH initiative, District Export Promotion Committees (DEPCs) have been constituted in most of the districts and products/services with export potential have been identified in each district.
While stressing on export promotion, the MoS said that it will play a considerable role in employment generation and asked the concerned to make a suitable district export plan to make the district an export hub of indigenous products.
She said as Rajouri has immense potential in dairy and other sectors, we are working on a multi-pronged strategy on value addition and proper market linkage of the indigenous products to raise the per capita income of the district. Enlisting the measures taken for Ease of Doing Business, Patel apprised that necessary steps are being taken to make Jammu and Kashmir a point of attraction under industrial investment.