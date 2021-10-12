New industrial policy to generate 4.5 lakh jobs in J&K: MoS I&C

Rajouri: Union Minister of State for Industries and Commerce, Anupriya Singh Patel today said that new Industrial policy will provide employment to 4.5 lakh unemployed youth in Jammu and Kashmir.

She informed that an Industrial land bank has been established for Industrial growth and 6000 acres of land has been acquired.

“Under this new Industrial policy, 4.50 lakh unemployed youth would be provided employment”, the Minister informed.

As part of the Central Government’s Public Outreach Programme, Union Minister of State for Industries and Commerce, Anupriya Singh Patel today concluded her two-day visit to district Rajouri.

On the second day of her tour, the Union MoS visited Panchayat Saranoo of Block Dhangri and interacted with the women PRI and general public. The PRIs and the locals raised several issues and demands about different sectors. “All efforts are being made to bring JK into mainstream development and several schemes have been launched in this regard”, she said.