New Industrial policy will develop industries in J&K: Dr Jitendra Singh

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Singh said that under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the culture of work has changed and the dynamics of development has improved.

Highlighting about various initiatives of central government for industrial sector of J&K, Dr. Singh said that the new industrial policy will change the face of industrial sector here. Underlining that the accountability of public institutions has been increased, the Minister said the grievance redressal mechanism has been strengthened to the core which in turn has made the public institutions more accountable, answerable and transparent to the people.

Meanwhile, Dr. Jitendra Singh also visited Centre of Excellence, Zawoora wherein he inaugurated the high density and imported variety fruit stalls exhibition and also interacted with progressive farmers. Vice Chairperson, KVIB, Dr. Hina Shafi Bhat; DC Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Assad; Director General Horticulture, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, PRI representatives, progressive farmers and large number of locals were present during the visit.

While addressing the gathering, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that Jammu and Kashmir has vast potential for producing high class varieties of fruit produce and there is a need of showcasing the fruit produce of the region on big platforms so that maximum buyers from outside are attracted towards it. He added that the farmers should explore in this field and they need to employ modern technologies and techniques so as to increase their produce.

The minister said that the government has initiated several measures to realise the dream of Prime Minister of doubling farmers income by 2022, which many farmers across country as well as J&K have achieved already. During the event, Dr. Singh also held an interaction with the progressive farmers. The Minister also distributed subsidy cheques and certificates among the farmers.

Later on, the Minister also visited grade separator at Panthachowk being constructed under the Bharat Mala project and inspected the ongoing works.