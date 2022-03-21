New investments to give fillip to J&K's economic development: Official

Referring to the visit of a 36-member delegation that arrived here on a four-day visit on Sunday to explore investment opportunities, Principal Secretary of Industries and Commerce Department of the Union Territory Ranjan Prakash Thakur told PTI that the visit is a good omen for J&K focusing on some main sectors to give a fillip to investments and economic development.

"This is a very high-level delegation. Hospitals, hotels are of their keen interest, along with agro-industry, IT and horticulture," he said, adding that the government has taken various steps with a new and futuristic mindset.

Besides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick-start investments worth about Rs 35,000 crore in Jammu and Kashmir during his likely visit to the Union Territory next month, the official said.

"The prime minister will do the ground-breaking of investments worth about Rs 30,000-35,000 crore during his visit here," Thakur said.

He did not get into the details of the prime minister's programme.