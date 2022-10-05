NEW KASHMIR FRUIT ASSOCIATION ELECTIONS | Bashir Ahmad re-elected president for 7th time in a row

Srinagar: The New Kashmir Fruit Association has elected Bashir Ahmad Basheer as its president for the seventh time in a row.
The general election for office bearers and members of the working body of the New Kashmir Fruit Association was held on October 4, 2022, at the Fruit Marketing Complex in Parimpora, Srinagar, according to acting president Nasir Ahmed Watali.
“With 91% votes cast by the Voter Members of the Association, the following Office Bearers/Working Body Members have been successfully elected on the basis of the number of votes,” reads the statement.
“I appreciate the trust that all of my colleagues have placed in me to lead the association of fruit traders and producers. Our economy’s backbone, horticulture, is going through a tough time right now. To improve the sector, which is struggling for a variety of reasons, we must work nonstop,” Basheer said.
Meanwhile, Kashmir Traders Alliance has congratulated Bashir Ahmad Basheer for being elected president of the New Kashmir Fruit Association for the seventh time in a row.
President, KTA, AijazShahdhar while congratulating Bashir Ahmad Basheer for his election as a president, he said that “ BashirSahab’s abilities to lead fruit growers is unmatchable, We welcome his re-election and will continue to support him.”