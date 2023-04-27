Business

New Kayam Churna advance now available in granule form

GK NEWS SERVICE

Srinagar: Bhavanagar-based Sheth Brothers, the manufacturers of the most popular and well-known brand ‘Kayam Churna’ for constipation for the last 50 years, has now introduced Kayam Churna advance in the market with a new formula.

“New Kayam Churna Advance is in granules form so that it does not stick in the throat it comes in a tasty cumin flavour. With new flavour, it has become more effective, cleans the stomach easily without cramps, due to its properties of castor oil and rose leaves.” reads the statement.

