New Land Laws foster industrialisation, revamp agriculture sector in J&K: Govt

Srinagar: The new land laws introduced in Jammu and Kashmir replaced 11 Land Laws that existed in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, which reflected old regressive, intrinsically contradictory and outdated laws, with a set of modern, progressive and people-friendly provisions.
The new land laws will not only afford protection to over 90% of the land in J&K from being alienated by outsiders but will also help revamp the agriculture sector, foster rapid industrialization, aid economic growth and create jobs in J&K.
The J&K Government, which is constantly working towards creating a modern, efficient, transparent and citizen-friendly UT, has ensured protections and safeguards for the land after the introduction of new land laws.
The new land laws are being hailed by the people of Jammu and Kashmir as a major step towards the development and progress of J&K. The historic initiative of the government will revamp agriculture and allied sectors besides ensuring holistic development of all sectors.
The Ministry of Home Affairs, through an order on October 26, introduced amendments to 14 laws of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and repealed 12 others. Key amendments were made to four major state laws that governed the ownership, sale, and purchase of land in the erstwhile state. These are The J&K Development Act, 1970, The J&K Land Revenue Act, 1996, The Agrarian Reforms Act, 1976 and The J&K Land Grants Act, 1960.
The designation of land for industrial purposes will open up greater employment avenues for the youth who have always yearned for the industrial revolution in J&K so that they can get better employment opportunities.
According to the new land law, agricultural land can only be sold to an agriculturist and he has been defined as a person who cultivates land personally in the UT. The term ‘agriculture land’ unambiguously is defined to include not just agriculture but horticulture and allied agro-activities as well. The most extensive definition includes not just horticulture but poultry, Animal Husbandry, fallow land etc also.
While progressive provisions of the repealed laws have been retained by including them in the modified Land Revenue Act, new provisions have been added to modernize existing laws.
There are provisions for setting up of a Board of Revenue, Regional planning for regulating the use of land, alienation and conversion, land lease, consolidation and Contract Farming.
The Board of Revenue comprising senior officers will not only be the Developing Authority for preparing regional plans but can notify a scheme of consolidation of landholdings and also a scheme for restricting and regulating the fragmentation of agricultural landholdings to make agriculture viable.
Last year in October, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that “not an inch of agricultural land” in Jammu and Kashmir has been given to anyone from outside the UT while addressing the gathering after launching the Apple festival 2021 at SKICC.
He assured the farmers that “no agricultural land has been given to anyone from outside and to protect the land of Jammu and Kashmir is the responsibility of the government of Jammu and Kashmir”.