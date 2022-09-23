NHDC, DHH organise Buyer-Seller meet at Kashmir Haat

As per the statement, the event witnessed the participation of Exporters, Unit Holders, Members of Cooperative Societies and various manufacturers among whom Aditya Birla Group, Jayshree Textiles and Balaji Mills are prominent. The representatives of KCCI, PEMA, MEERAS, KPO, KCC also participated in the event. Artisans and unit holders also displayed handicraft and handloom products of national and international repute during the event.

Speaking at the event, the Director Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah said that such programs boost the morale of the artists and also helps the seller to plan his products better. Such events will provide buyers and sellers from the Kashmir region a platform to build business relations and showcase products.