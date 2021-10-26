NHPC pays Rs 249 cr dividend to government for 2020-21

New Delhi: State-owned hydro power giant NHPC has paid the final dividend of Rs 249.44 crore to the government for 2020-21.

NHPC has paid a final dividend of Rs 249.44 Crore to the Government of India for 2020-21 on October 21, a power ministry statement said.

According to the statement, NHPC CMD AK Singh handed the payment intimation advice to R K Singh, Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy, here on October 26, 2021, in the presence of Power Secretary Alok Kumar.