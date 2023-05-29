Nidhi Aapke Nikat Programme 2.0 held at JMC Townhall

The Employers and employees of Jammu were sensitized about provisions of social security, besides covering themes of EDLI – eligibility, benefits and claims, Keeping track of passbook accounts, Importance of E-nomination, Know Your UAN, UAN Activation, & member profile – KYC, and UAN related issues. The aim of the program was to ensure broad-based participation, awareness, grievances redressal and information exchange network closer to the stakeholders of EPFO.

The session was addressed by Jagpreet Singh Cheema, District Nodal Officer, EPFO through presentation slides which illustrated various social security benefits being provided by EPFO in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir viz. PF, Pension and Insurance schemes framed under The EPF & MP Act, 1952 after the implementation of the said in the UTs of J&K and Ladakh from 01st November 2019. He stressed the importance of these schemes to all the employees and workers, especially those working in hazardous and risk-prone industries and projects such as road and dam construction, crushers etc. He appealed to all the employers to get them registered with EPFO and enrol all employees so that no eligible employee is deprived of the social security benefits being provided by EPFO.