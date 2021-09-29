NIFT Srinagar campus to be completed by May 2022

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, today chaired the meeting of the UT Level Advisory Committee of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Srinagar.

At the outset, a detailed presentation on the NIFT Srinagar campus and course curriculum was made by the Director NIFT Srinagar.

It was informed that the campus of NIFT Srinagar with state-of-art facilities including labs, resource center, design studio, incubator, amphitheatre, and hostels at Ompora Budgam will be completed by May, 2022. Currently, the Institute is running two courses from temporary accommodation at SIDCO Industrial Complex Rangreth.

The NIFT campus is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 325.36 crore on an expanse of 16.6 acres of land will be the biggest among the 17 such campuses in the country. Once completed, NIFT will resume functioning at full capacity with 7 dedicated departments and will enroll approximately 700 students, giving 35 percent reservation to the students having domicile in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Emphasizing the need for better designs and proper branding for sustained growth of local products, the Chief Secretary asked the National Institute of Fashion Technology to take up purposeful engagement with the local artisans and self-help groups and train them in accordance with current market requirements in consultation with the Industries & Commerce Department. Dr. Mehta urged the National Institute to establish a ‘Centre of Excellence’ for taking up J&K-specific projects for the revival of J&K’s traditional products including Namdah, Pashmina, Papermachie, tila, silk, and woodcraft.