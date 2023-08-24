Nifty ends higher for 3rd session

Volumes on the NSE was higher than the previous two days. The broad market indices rose more than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio remained firm at 1.47:1, said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities.

The Indian market recovered after long consolidation, as mostly the push came from the banking sector, Choice Broking said in a note. Bank Nifty advanced 1.10 per cent to settle at 44,479.05. NSE mid-cap and small-cap convincingly moved on the higher side as well.