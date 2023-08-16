Nifty ends in green after recovering sharply

At close, Nifty was up 0.06 per cent or 12.4 points at 19,446.9, while the BSE Sensex climbed 137.50 points or 0.21 per cent to settle at 65,539.42.

Volumes on the NSE continued to be on the lower side compared to the recent average. Broad market indices rose more than the Nifty even as the advance-decline ratio rose to 1.06:1.

Asia-Pacific markets declined on Wednesday, amid worries over discouraging data on China, as well as over the future of the US economy. European stocks were muted after their slump on Tuesday as investors awaited further clues on the path of interest rates from the US Federal Reserve and the announcement of a meaningful stimulus from Beijing, Jasani said.

Both the headline indices closed in the green with gains of 30.45 and 137.5 points for Nifty and Sensex, respectively, indicating there is buying strength at a meaningful dip, said Omkar Kamtekar, Research Analyst, Bonanza Portfolio.