Nifty fluctuates after reaching record highs in early trade

Mumbai: Nifty scaled to new highs in Thursday's session to close with gains of 33 points at 20,103 levels after WPI inflation stayed negative for the fifth month at 0.52 per cent in August, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Broader market outperformed with Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Small- cap 100 up 1 per cent. Majority of the sectors ended in green with buying seen in PSU bank, realty, auto, and metal stocks.

“Overall, we expect the market to maintain its positive trend on the back of strong domestic macroeconomic data. However, bouts of volatility cannot be ruled out given mixed global cues. On Friday, markets will track US PPI and retail sales data, which would be important for the US Fed rate decision next week," Khemka said.