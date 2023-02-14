Nisith Pramanik praises Gulmarg hoteliers

Srinagar, Feb 14: Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik on Tuesday praised hoteliers of Gulmarg for making 3rs Khelo India National Winter Games 2023 a success.
NisithPramanik while speaking during the closing ceremony of the Khelo India National Winter Games thanked everyone for making event a grand success with particular mention of hoteliers.
“Everyone who supported this event deserves praise.I also must thank the hotel owners of Gulmarg who supported this event by cancelling pre-booking at the peak season in order to pave way for this event. They deserve praise and they have played important role in making this event possible. They have shown the true meaning of AtithiDevoBhava,” he said.