NIT Srinagar bags Best Innovation Council award from MoE

Srinagar, July 29: The Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship Development Centre (IIEDC) of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has bagged ‘Best Innovation Council Award’ of North West Region by the Innovation Cell of Ministry of Education (MoE) in Jaipur.
The Innovation Cell of MoE had organized Institutions Innovation Council (IIC) regional meet for North West Zone including Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chandigarh, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh in Amity University Jaipur.
There were two categories of awards floated by MoE for Best IIC Institute and Best Innovation Prototype. Among 450 registered IIC institutes in the North West region, 117 institutes participated in Journey and Achievements of Innovation and Entrepreneurship for the year 2021-2022.
Dr Dinesh Kumar Rajendran, Convener IIC-NIT Srinagar, represented NIT Srinagar’s IIED Centre activities through a poster presentation.
Dr M.P. Poonia, Vice Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education, Dr Amit Jain, Pro Vice Chancellor, Amity University; Dr Rakesh Bhatnagar, Vice Chancellor, Amity University Jaipur evaluated the posters and evaluated based on IIC activities and Journey towards innovations and Entrepreneurship ecosystem.
During the meeting, the Institutions Innovation Council from IIED Centre of NIT Srinagar was appreciated to be the best Institutions Innovation Council in North West Zone.
Dr Dinesh Kumar Rajendran has also won the best creative poster award for exhibiting the year-long IIC activities for the year 2021-22, securing 2nd place in North West zone and the highest ranking in Jammu and Kashmir.
In his message, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal congratulated the faculty, research scholars, and staff members.
“IIED Centre has done commendable work on Innovation and Entrepreneur echo system in the Kashmir valley collaborating with Ministry of Innovations and MSME,” he said.
Prof Sehgal also appreciated the work put in by Dr Saad Parvez, Head IIEDC and President IIC for his tremendous contribution to Innovation.