NIT Srinagar bags Best Innovation Council award from MoE

The Innovation Cell of MoE had organized Institutions Innovation Council (IIC) regional meet for North West Zone including Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chandigarh, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh in Amity University Jaipur.

There were two categories of awards floated by MoE for Best IIC Institute and Best Innovation Prototype. Among 450 registered IIC institutes in the North West region, 117 institutes participated in Journey and Achievements of Innovation and Entrepreneurship for the year 2021-2022.