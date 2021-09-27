NIT Srinagar hosts 'Corporate Diaries'

Srinagar: The Department of Training and Placements, National Institute of Technology (NIT) on Monday in continuation with its special talk series organized a special session named, "Corporate Diaries with Fariya Tahir". The session was attended by more than 150 students.

Director NIT Srinagar, Prof Rakesh Sehgal said the session was aimed to provide in-depth practical knowledge about the market trends and aware the students about hiring processes in the corporate sector.

He appreciated the department of placement and training for organizing sessions on relevant topics, which are the need of the hour. On the occasion, Ms. Fariya Tahir, Analyst, KPMG and former Inside Sales Representatives (Microsoft) at Majorel was the guest speaker for the session. The event consisted of a 30-minute long lecture followed by a question-answer session.