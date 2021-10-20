NIT Srinagar hosts job oriented free workshops

Srinagar: The Department of Training and Placement, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar in association with CETPA Infotech organized a series of educational job-oriented free workshops for students on October 16 to 17 at the campus.
The series included four workshops on different technologies which were conducted by corporate experts.
The first workshop was conducted on October 16 from 11 am to 2 pm on the topic, “Python & ML” and was delivered by the Director of CETPA Infotech, Vikas Kalra, who has more than 15 years of experience.
Similarly, the Solidworks workshop was conducted on 16th October from 2 pm to 4 pm by Ashraf having more than 8 years of corporate experience in Solidworks, Autocad, and Ansys.
The third workshop was conducted on 17th October from 11 am to 1 pm based on IOT Technology by Kartik having more than 8 years of corporate experience in embedded, IoT, and VLSI domains.
The workshop series was concluded with Revit Architecture workshop on 17th October from 2 pm to 4 pm by Kashif having over 5 years of corporate experience in Autocad, Revit Architecture, and STAAD Pro.
On the occasion, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr) Rakesh Sehgal said these workshops play an important role in nourishing the talent of the students.
He said the main objective of such workshops is aimed to bridge the gap between industry and academia.
“We are mutually exploring the opportunities for professional students towards better growth and development,” Prof. Sehgal said.
In his message, Registrar NIT, Prof. Kaiser Bukhari said the placement cell of NIT Srinagar is committed to developing quality leadership qualities in students. The main function of this cell is to accomplish the basic needs of the corporate world, he said. Prof. Bukhari said the focus of these workshops was that students would be updated with current opportunities in the corporate world and such sessions will be held in the future also.
During the workshops, the students were briefed about the importance of completing projects within the given time frame, deadlines, and other things.
Participants were also briefed about technical problems coming mid-way of projects, how to handle them, upcoming new technologies, work ethics, etc.
The experts provided insights about corporate jobs so that they don’t face difficulty in getting jobs, and motivated the students to build the skills and upgrade their resume.