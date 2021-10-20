NIT Srinagar hosts job oriented free workshops

In his message, Registrar NIT, Prof. Kaiser Bukhari said the placement cell of NIT Srinagar is committed to developing quality leadership qualities in students. The main function of this cell is to accomplish the basic needs of the corporate world, he said. Prof. Bukhari said the focus of these workshops was that students would be updated with current opportunities in the corporate world and such sessions will be held in the future also.

During the workshops, the students were briefed about the importance of completing projects within the given time frame, deadlines, and other things.

Participants were also briefed about technical problems coming mid-way of projects, how to handle them, upcoming new technologies, work ethics, etc.

The experts provided insights about corporate jobs so that they don’t face difficulty in getting jobs, and motivated the students to build the skills and upgrade their resume.