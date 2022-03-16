NIT Srinagar invites proposals for MSME Idea Hackathon

Srinagar: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar's Innovation Incubation and Entrepreneurship Development (IIED) Centre on Thursday launched MSME's Idea Hackathon-2022 to invite ideas from innovators and students till March 24, 2022.

As per the statement, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Rakesh Sehgal said the prime objective of the scheme is to promote and support the untapped creativity of individuals.

It will also promote the adoption of the latest technologies in manufacturing as well as knowledge-based innovative MSMEs, he said.