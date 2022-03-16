NIT Srinagar invites proposals for MSME Idea Hackathon

Srinagar: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar's Innovation Incubation and Entrepreneurship Development (IIED) Centre on Thursday launched MSME's Idea Hackathon-2022 to invite ideas from innovators and students till March 24, 2022.
As per the statement, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Rakesh Sehgal said the prime objective of the scheme is to promote and support the untapped creativity of individuals.
It will also promote the adoption of the latest technologies in manufacturing as well as knowledge-based innovative MSMEs, he said.
Prof. Sehgal said it is a proud movement that NIT Srinagar is the host institution for MSME Idea Hackathon-2022 in J&K and incubates selected ideas will be provided funding support up to Rs. 15 lakhs per approved idea, to develop a prototype, he said.
Institute's Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari said Idea Hackathon is the endeavour of the Ministry of MSME to enable MSMEs to put on their thinking caps.
"To create innovative solutions while looking out for local solutions to the local problems, that could be the generation leap country's needs, to transform its social, cultural and economic ecosystem into a world leader," he said.
Head IIED Centre, Professor Saad Parvez said ideas in 'MSME Idea Hackathon 2022' are being invited from idea generators, students with great ideas, Innovators and MSMEs from all over J&K and incubatees’ selected ideas will be provided funding support up to Rs. 15 lakhs per approved idea.
Prof. Saad said recently ministry of MSME has opened the second phase of Idea Hackathon-2022 under a modified scheme called “Champion Scheme” wherein any individual or MSME can apply for grants under incubation, design and IPR schemes.