NIT Srinagar organizes lecture on Innovation, Industry, Regional Development

The event was organized by Innovation, Incubation, and Entrepreneurship Development Centre (IIEDC), Department of Humanities, Social Sciences and Management of the Institute under the chairmanship of Director NIT Srinagar, Prof (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal.

Ex. President Mahindra and Mahindra, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Rajan Wadhera has 39 years of experience in the Automotive and Farm equipment sectors was the chief guest on the occasion.

Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Sehgal said innovations come from different sections of society by using technology and new ideas of thinking to add value to existing ideas.

He said there are problems in every sector to which solutions have to be found. Over the past several decades, there has been a paradigm shift in advanced technology including the transport sector.

"As a technological Institute, we need innovations and they are required as per the need of the society. There is a need to think, innovate, and improve our ideas. From hybrid vehicles that use two or more distinct types of power to technological advancements in the present vehicle market, there are innovations everywhere," Prof Sehgal said.

He also expressed his gratitude to Head IIEDC, Prof. Saad Parvez, and stated that he is a big motivator and influencer. It is not easy to get a galaxy of people under a single roof for our students," he said.

On behalf of NIT Srinagar, Prof. Sehgal also presented a token of appreciation to Rajan Wadhera, Wadhera, Dr. Shabir Hassan, Abdul Hameed, and Dr. Sheikh Fayaz. In his keynote address, Wadhera delivered on Innovation, Industry and regional development. He said science and knowledge put into practical use to solve problems or invent useful tools is called technology.

"The biggest driver of growth in the world will be innovations and nothing else. The next century is going to be the century of innovations and all those who are part of this journey will benefit from the growth and get the recognition while who will be not part of this, they will be laggards," he said.