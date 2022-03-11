NIT Srinagar presents 4 innovation projects to MSME ministry

Srinagar, Mar 11: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar’s Innovation Incubation and Entrepreneurship Development (IIED) Centre Friday presented its four innovations presentations to the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).
The four research projects were already funded under the Design Expertise scheme of the Ministry of MSMEs. They were led by faculty members from the Mechanical Engineering Department including Prof. Babar Ahmad, Dr Saad Parvez, Dr Dinesh Kumar Rajendran and Dr Sandeep Rathee.
The project presentations were presented by Er. Shahrukh Mushtaq, Incubation Manager IIEDC along with one of the innovators at MSME meet at New Delhi on Thursday (March 09, 2022).
Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Rakesh Sehgal extended his greeting to all the faculty members of the Mechanical Engineering Department for presenting their innovations to the MSMEs. It is a proud movement for the entire Institute as all four research projects were already funded under the Design Expertise scheme by the government, he said.
The four innovations which were presented before the ministry include, ‘Know your Kashmir’ which is an educational application developed by one of the students Mr Mueed. It will help people across the globe to understand the culture and heritage of Kashmir and will act as a platform also.
The second project ‘Levitating Hover board’, is coordinated by Dr Dinesh Kumar Rajendran as Project Coordinator. It is executed by five Mechanical Engineering students Meezan, Arun, Vishnu, Mohit, and Abinand.
The project works with the alternate magnetic mechanism work with the concept of floating train or bullet train will help the commute of Border Security Force for effective surveillance. Installing this in the border makes a better incident of safe and about the fun part it can be used in theme parks to give the feel of floating to the people.
The third project ‘Robotic Glove’ 3D Printed Haptic-Feedback and Brain-Computer Interfaces (BCIs) enabled toy device for Neuro-rehabilitation of children’.
The project is currently being executed by Dr Sandeep Rathee, Assistant Professor, MED, who is the project coordinator along with a team of engineering students. It is aimed at helping the children with hand impairment in modern society and giving them a chance to experience a more normal and dignified life.