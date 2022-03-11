NIT Srinagar presents 4 innovation projects to MSME ministry

The four research projects were already funded under the Design Expertise scheme of the Ministry of MSMEs. They were led by faculty members from the Mechanical Engineering Department including Prof. Babar Ahmad, Dr Saad Parvez, Dr Dinesh Kumar Rajendran and Dr Sandeep Rathee.

The project presentations were presented by Er. Shahrukh Mushtaq, Incubation Manager IIEDC along with one of the innovators at MSME meet at New Delhi on Thursday (March 09, 2022).