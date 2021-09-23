NIT Srinagar signs MoU with GIAN

On the occasion, Prof. Sehgal said the MOU would connect IIED Centre to activities of GIAN in the region to augment grassroots innovations.

The director said institutes IIED Centre and GIAN’s Jammu and Kashmir team would work together to deepen the cooperation between two entities and promote Innovation, Incubation and other developmental activities, particularly in J&K.

“The objective of the MOU is to establish a close partnership between NIT Srinagar and GIAN that will foster a collaborative environment in leveraging collective effort of both parties,” he said.

He said it will be their objective of promoting a vibrant, innovative and entrepreneurial environment for the development of the knowledge economy.

Prof. Sehgal said the institute will provide technology to support grass root innovators in the region and coordinate with GIAN. The initiative will help innovators in the region.

“NIT Srinagar through IIED Centre, shall allow access to its workshop and laboratory facilities for the grassroots innovators and outstanding tradition knowledge holders scouted/mentored by GIAN who will work in collaboration with NIT SRINAGAR students or faculty members,” he said.

On the occasion, Dr. Anamika, Dey CEO GIAN said GIAN shall help grassroots innovators of Innovation hub, NIT Srinagar by including them (the innovators) as beneficiaries under the purview of existing MoUs.