NITI Aayog aims to achieve Viksit Bharat by 2047

The workshop aimed to discuss the prospects and challenges of achieving green and sustainable growth worldwide, aligning with India's vision of becoming Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047, read NITI Aayog press release. The Vice-Chairman of NITI Aayog, Suman Bery, emphasized that the goal of achieving a green transition is closely linked to the larger objective of inclusive development, as envisioned by the Prime Minister's mantra of "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas".

During the workshop, the G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant, highlighted the need for an investment of approximately 5 to 6 trillion dollars to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and take climate action.