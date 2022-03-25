Niti Aayog’s Export Preparedness Index | J&K ranks 3rd among UTs

Srinagar, Mar 25: Jammu and Kashmir has emerged among top performers reaching 3rd position among Union Territories in the second edition of Export Preparedness Index 2021 by NitiAayog.
By securing third place the overall ranking of J&K has jumped over from 36th to 23rd rank with an increase in its scores increasing from 12.27 to 30.07.
The department of Industries and Commerce through the Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO- nodal agency for export promotion) has strived hard towards improving its performance in all EPI parameters. It has created an overall export friendly environment due to which J&K has performed exceptionally well on the policy pillar front.