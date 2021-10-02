‘No decision on Air India so far’

He was replying to a question about media reports stating Tatas have emerged as the top bidder for the takeover of debt-laden Air India. Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary to Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) -- the government department responsible for privatisation -- had said in a tweet on Friday that the Centre has so far not approved any financial bid for Air India.

"Media reports indicating approval of financial bids by the Government of India in the AI disinvestment case are incorrect. Media will be informed of the Government's decision as and when it is taken," he tweeted.

When asked about the proposed free trade agreement with the UAE, the minister said there are lot of opportunities for Indian businesses in sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery, pharma and healthcare. There is tremendous potential in both goods and services.

On investments, he said "we have to encourage Indian businesses to engage with the UAE."