No executive member can represent KCCI till elections held: DC Srinagar

"In view of High Court order dated 2.12.2022 regarding the conduct of election to the executive committee of KCCI and in observance to the prevailing directions of the High Court viz-a-viz existing organisational structure of KCCI, no member of the KCCI shall represent himself or herself as the executive head or office bearer of chamber in any of the public or private activities or press conference as the process of elections to the executive committee of KCCI is in progress and such act will be in violation the model code of conduct as it would directly or indirectly influence the voters of the chamber in the upcoming polls,” read an order issued by DC Srinagar, dated 02-02-2023.