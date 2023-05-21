No forms, ID cards needed for exchange of Rs 2000 banknotes: SBI

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) customers will not be required to submit any ID cards or fill out any requisition forms to exchange their Rs 2000 currency notes. They however would be allowed to exchange a maximum of ten currency notes of Rs 2000 at a time, according to a communication shared by the SBI with all its circles.

SBI, in its communication with all the circles, also clarified its May 19 Annexure III - a requisition slip having dedicated columns for details of customer’s identity proof, now stands withdrawn with immediate effect. “Please arrange accordingly and extend all cooperation to members of the public so that the exercise is conducted in a smooth and seamless manner without any inconvenience to the public,” SBI said in its communication.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday decided to withdraw the Rs 2000 denomination currency notes from circulation, but added they (currency notes) will continue to remain as legal tender.

RBI had advised banks to stop issuing Rs 2000 denomination banknotes with immediate effect.