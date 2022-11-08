'No new Rs 2,000 notes printed from 2019-2022'

New Delhi: An RTI reply has disclosed that no new Rs 2,000 denomination currency notes were printed during 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22.

The RTI application filed by IANS disclosed that the Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran (P) Ltd printed 3,542.991 million pieces of Rs 2,000 notes in the financial year 2016-17, which drastically came down to 111.507 million notes in 2017-18 and was further reduced to 46.690 million notes in 2018-19.

The RTI reply received from the Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran (P) Ltd revealed said that '0' number of Rs 2,000 denomination currency note was printed in 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22.