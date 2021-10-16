No shortage of food items in Kashmir: FCS&CA

Srinagar: Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) today said that there is no shortage of any food item including rice, and in fact surplus always remains available with the department, that allocates ration, every month, for each family and each beneficiary as per their entitlement.
As per the statement of the department, the quality of rice that is received from FCI and distributed under PDS conforms to prescribed threshold parameters and no stock that does not conform to these threshold parameters is distributed under PDS and wherever any report of deviation in parameters is observed, the remedial measures are taken immediately so that such stocks are not distributed.
It has been clarified that the public distribution system in Jammu & Kashmir operates through a network of Government Sale Centres, licensed FPS private dealers and the distribution is through PoS machines and nearly 95% of it is distributed in an online mode, drawn by the beneficiaries with Aadhar authentication.
It has been further clarified that the monthly scale of distribution and price under the scheme NFSA, beneficiaries falling under AAY category get 35 Kg of rice per family at the rate of Rs 3/Kg and under PHH category 5Kg of rice per beneficiary at the same rate as AAY. While Non NFSA, NPHH category gets 5 Kg rice per beneficiary at the rate of Rs 15/Kg. The monthly scale distribution for AAY/PHH categories under the scheme PMGKAY is 5Kg rice per beneficiary, free of cost, and under the J&K Government run scheme, JKFES, categories PHH/NPHH, get rice at the rate of Rs 15/Kg as per the defined scale depending upon the number of beneficiaries.