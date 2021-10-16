No shortage of food items in Kashmir: FCS&CA

Srinagar: Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) today said that there is no shortage of any food item including rice, and in fact surplus always remains available with the department, that allocates ration, every month, for each family and each beneficiary as per their entitlement.

As per the statement of the department, the quality of rice that is received from FCI and distributed under PDS conforms to prescribed threshold parameters and no stock that does not conform to these threshold parameters is distributed under PDS and wherever any report of deviation in parameters is observed, the remedial measures are taken immediately so that such stocks are not distributed.