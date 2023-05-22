‘Normal monsoon, adequate seeds, fertilizer augur well for India’s kharif’

New Delhi: The forecast of a normal monsoon by the India Meteorological Department, surplus waters in reservoirs, adequate availability of seeds and fertilisers, and robust tractor sales augurs well for a healthy kharif sowing season, the Ministry of Finance said in its Monthly Economic Review report released Monday.

"Like the manufacturing and services sector, the prospects for the agriculture sector also appear to be bright," the report said. India has three cropping seasons -- summer, kharif, and rabi.

Crops sown during June-July and harvested in October-November are kharif. Crops that are sown during October-November and the produce harvested from January-March depending on maturity is Rabi. Crops produced after rabi but ahead of kharif are summer crops.