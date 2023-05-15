Notorious drug smuggler booked under NDPS Act in Baramulla

Baramulla, May 15: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, police have booked a notorious drug smuggler under PIT NDPS Act in Baramulla. Besides, a drug peddler was arrested by Police in Kulgam.
The notorious drug peddler Barkat Ali Mian @Raja resident of Mian Mohalla Pattan has been booked under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority. The booked drug smuggler has been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Bhalwal Jammu.
It is pertinent to mention here that many cases were registered against the drug smuggler who was involved in promoting the drug trade by supplying drugs to local youth of Pattan and other areas of district Baramulla.