NSE is world’s largest derivative exchange for 5th consecutive year

Srinagar, Jan 19: NSE Group (National Stock Exchange of India and NSE International Exchange) has once again emerged as the world’s largest derivatives exchange group in calendar year 2023 by number of contracts traded based on statistics published by Futures Industry Association (FIA), a derivatives trade body.

A statement said that National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is the world’s largest derivatives exchange for the fifth consecutive year in 2023. NSE is ranked 3rd in the world in the equity segment by number of trades (electronic order book) in 2023, as per the statistics maintained by World Federation of Exchanges (WFE).

The year has witnessed many milestones such as market capitalization of listed companies surpassing USD 4 trillion, SME listed companies surpassing the Rs 1,00,000 crore mark and the Nifty 50 index surpassed the 20,000 index levels for the first time. The number of unique registered investors on the exchange surpassed 8.5 crores at the end of the calendar year.