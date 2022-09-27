NTTA celebrates World Tourism Day

Srinagar, Sep 27: Nigeen Tourist Traders (NTTA) held daylong activities to promote eco-friendly tourism for a better environment in honour of World Tourism Day today.
Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo, the head of the NTTA, stated that the organisation “believes in a pragmatic approach and has been trying to demonstrate the same spirit via its positive and practical approach.”
“Daylong activities were held on World Tourism Day in partnership with the Department of Tourism from the very beginning of the day.”
“A special event was conducted at Cherry Park Nigeen in the second half of the day to debut an eco-friendly bag by NTTA and encourage stakeholders to adopt eco-friendly behaviours and rid our waterbodies of polythene.”
Chairman NTTA expressed his gratitude to Incharge Nigeen Club Shaista for participating in the event and thanking the Department of Tourism for the collaboration.
Wangnoo also thanked LC&MA for maintaining the aesthetics of Nigeen Lake, SMC for keeping the peripheries clean and divisional administration for overall development.