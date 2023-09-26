NTTA celebrates World Tourism Day with foreign tourists

A statement said that Manzoor Wangnoo, Chairman of NTTA, emphasised the need for responsible tourism practices, environmental consciousness, and the promotion of eco-tourism. Wangnoo encouraged everyone to embrace sustainable tourism as a way to protect the natural beauty and cultural heritage of the Valley.

He stated, "We must act responsibly as custodians of this beautiful valley. Responsible tourism practices are not just a choice but a necessity for preserving the pristine environment and unique culture of our region. It's our collective responsibility to ensure that our actions today do not compromise the experiences of future generations.”