NTTA celebrates World Tourism Day with foreign tourists

Srinagar, Sep 26: The Nigeen Tourist Traders Association (NTTA) marked World Tourism Day today with a distinctive celebration that focused on responsible tourism practices and environmental conservation. Foreign tourists visiting the valley joined in this special event, highlighting the importance of sustainable tourism.
A statement said that Manzoor Wangnoo, Chairman of NTTA, emphasised the need for responsible tourism practices, environmental consciousness, and the promotion of eco-tourism. Wangnoo encouraged everyone to embrace sustainable tourism as a way to protect the natural beauty and cultural heritage of the Valley.
He stated, "We must act responsibly as custodians of this beautiful valley. Responsible tourism practices are not just a choice but a necessity for preserving the pristine environment and unique culture of our region. It's our collective responsibility to ensure that our actions today do not compromise the experiences of future generations.”
The foreign tourists who have been exploring the Valley expressed their delight at the warm hospitality they have received. They shared their positive experiences during their stay, praising the beauty of the valley and the rich cultural experiences it offers.
NTTA's celebration of World Tourism Day with an environmental focus reflects its commitment to preserving the natural beauty and cultural heritage of the Valley. The association aims to continue promoting responsible tourism practices and sustainable tourism initiatives to ensure that future generations can also experience the magic of these picturesque destinations, the statement said.