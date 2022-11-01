NTTA delegation calls on Director Tourism

NTTA held detailed interactions with the new Director and appraised him about the issues faced by the tourist traders.

Besides many other issues, the following were discussed in detail.

“Allocation of a residential facility for the fire fighting staff in Nigeen, construction of a Shikara Jetty at Khushalsar (Sazgaripora), curbs and continuous vigil on bad trade practices, ban on the use of polythene, single window system for renewals of registrations and easing of airport permits, etc are few among the points discussed, the statement reads.

“While appreciating the tourism department for its efforts in making Kashmir a favorite destination in India, NTTA urged the new Director to intensify the promotion of offbeat destination and repair / macadamisation of roads leading to tourist destinations, Construction and maintenance of Toilet facilities along the roads to tourist destinations etc.”

The Director Tourism assured full support to the NTTA and approved (on spot) the construction of the shikara jetty at Khushalsar from the Sazgari Pora side.

The NTTA delegation expressed its sincere and heartfelt gratitude to the Director Tourism for the special interaction and attention