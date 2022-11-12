NTTA discusses eco-tourism, conservation of environment during AGM

Srinagar: A large number of travel consultants, tourist traders, environmentalists and members of the association (Nigeen Tourist Traders Association) participated in the event. Director Tourism Kashmir Fazl ul Haseeb was the chief guest.
As per the statement, During AGM proceedings, the annual administration report and income expenditure details besides agendas were discussed among the members. The members unanimously praised Manzoor Wangnoo’s efforts as NTTA chairman and expressed their support and satisfaction with the activities of the association in promoting tourism in Kashmir.
NTTA awarded the lifetime achievement award to Ali Muhammad Sheikh for his outstanding service to the tourism sector besides certificates of appreciation to different personalities for their services in tourism, environment and education etc were presented.
Speaking on the occasion, Faz lul Haseeb praised NTTA for hosting its AGM and assured his full support in its endeavour of promoting tourism. He said that NTTA has been at the forefront in promoting Kashmir in general and has been always encouraging to promote eco destinations and raising its voice for the conservation of the environment in general and saving water bodies in particular.
Director Tourism further said that a mechanism of guiding the tourists, putting a stop to overcharging and massive promotion on a national level is in process and will soon be implemented.
NTTA Chairman Manzoor A Wangnoo welcomed the members and guests. He thanked members of the coordination and expressed his thankfulness to Dept. of Tourism for their support.
On the occasion, Chairman NTTA also highlighted the achievements and activities carried out for the promotion of Kashmir tourism and the welfare of its members by NTTA.
He said NTTA has been promoting green and responsible tourism to safeguard Kashmir’s fragile ecology.
All members present at the meeting appreciated NTTA’s efforts to help maintain our ecology and environment.