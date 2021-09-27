NTTA pitches for eco-tourism promotion

Srinagar: Nigeen Tourist Traders Association hailed the Tourism department for organizing a tourism day function in Srinagar which was attended by prominent tourism stakeholders.
"It was an honor to participate in a mega event that was organized today at Nigeen Club Srinagar Tourism department to celebrate World Tourism Day in association with NTTA,” reads a statement issued by NTTA.
“Different programs were conducted in the event and scores of people participated. I congratulate the Department of Tourism, especially Secretary Tourism, Director Tourism, and Incharge Nigeen Club Shaista for holding such a wonderful event.”
On the occasion, tourism players pitched for promotion of eco-tourism and participants resolved to keep the environment clean and water bodies polythene free, and to keep the hospitality of Kashmir alive for which it is known round the globe,” it adds.