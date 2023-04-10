‘Number of StartUps grew 300 times under PM Narendra Modi’

Jitendra Singh, who holds multiple important portfolios, was speaking at a function at Rashtrapati Bhavan where National Innovation Awards, were presented to "Grassroot Innovators" by President Droupadi Murmu. Jitendra Singh said there were just around 350 StartUps before 2014, but after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a clarion call in 2016, there has been a quantum jump in their numbers to more than 90,000 with more than 100 Unicorns.

Speaking about the opening up of space sector for private players, he said more than 100 StartUps have come up in the space sector within just about three years. Similarly, biotech StartUps went up from around 50 to nearly 6,000.