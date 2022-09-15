Nursery Growers seek financial schemes to boost production

Srinagar, Sep 15: Nursery Growers Association of Kashmir have urged the Jammu and Kashmir administration to announce financial schemes for them in order to promote the business of nurseries.
“Nursery Growers are working hard to promote horticulture in nurseries. It is our sincere request to the higher authority of the Horticulture Department to assist us and strengthen an enabling environment to enhance the growers of Jammu and Kashmir’s contribution to making them market leaders in high-quality produce through effective and profitable processes, which will deliver value to our enterprise and increase returns to our community while enhancing employment by developing more and more schemes and requirements,” the association in a statement said.
“According to departmental registrations, there are roughly 20,000 families on this and have more than 40 lac plants of various varieties in our nurseries. Unfortunately, there are few requirements and programmes for we growers”.