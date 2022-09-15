Nursery Growers seek financial schemes to boost production

“Nursery Growers are working hard to promote horticulture in nurseries. It is our sincere request to the higher authority of the Horticulture Department to assist us and strengthen an enabling environment to enhance the growers of Jammu and Kashmir’s contribution to making them market leaders in high-quality produce through effective and profitable processes, which will deliver value to our enterprise and increase returns to our community while enhancing employment by developing more and more schemes and requirements,” the association in a statement said.