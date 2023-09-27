‘Nurturing today’s students will craft tomorrow’s innovators, entrepreneurs’

Pulwama: Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) today organised an awareness programme on entrepreneurship and startups, aimed at nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit among the young students of GD Goenka School, Srinagar.

This programme marks a significant step towards empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators, as well as cultivating a culture of entrepreneurship in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

The program was presided over by Director JKEDI, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat.

Addressing the students, the Director said that it is important to instill self-confidence in school students so that they become tomorrow’s change makers and leaders in their respective fields. “We believe in cultivating a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among the youth of J&K. It is important to empower the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs, equipping them with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in life,” said Bhat.