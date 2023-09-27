‘Nurturing today’s students will craft tomorrow’s innovators, entrepreneurs’

Pulwama: Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) today organised an awareness programme on entrepreneurship and startups, aimed at nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit among the young students of GD Goenka School, Srinagar.
This programme marks a significant step towards empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators, as well as cultivating a culture of entrepreneurship in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.
The program was presided over by Director JKEDI, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat.
Addressing the students, the Director said that it is important to instill self-confidence in school students so that they become tomorrow’s change makers and leaders in their respective fields. “We believe in cultivating a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among the youth of J&K. It is important to empower the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs, equipping them with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in life,” said Bhat.
The program, held at the Pampore campus of JKEDI, brought together budding young minds eager to explore the world of startups and entrepreneurship. Through a series of engaging sessions and interactive discussions, the students were introduced to the dynamic world of entrepreneurship, its challenges, and the numerous opportunities it offers.
Faculty members and experts from JKEDI shared their valuable insights and experiences, offering students a glimpse into the real-life challenges and triumphs of building and running a startup. The event facilitated mentorship opportunities, connecting students with mentors who can guide them on their entrepreneurial journeys. The students were exposed to inspirational success stories of young entrepreneurs from J&K which served as a source of motivation, illustrating that entrepreneurship knows no age limits.
The event received a positive response from both students and faculty of GD Goenka School, Srinagar. The enthusiasm displayed by the young participants reflects the growing interest in entrepreneurship within the UT.