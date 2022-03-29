NZ experts visit J&K to overhaul sheep husbandry sector in UT

Jammu: Principal Secretary, Animal & Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Department, Navin Kumar Choudhary, today had a meeting with Trade Commissioner and Counsel General New Zealand, Ralph Hays and Senior Business Development Manager, Sudha Palit.

The Trade Commissioner is on a visit to the UT in connection with recent Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) signed between governments of Jammu & Kashmir and New Zealand regarding transformation of sheep farming sector in the UT.

The MoC is aimed at overhauling sheep husbandry sector in the region through transfer of technology, research and development besides value addition and marketing areas.