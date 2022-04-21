ODOP scheme: DPIIT, Invest India, JKTPO organise Buyer-Seller meet

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, GoI, SomPrakash while addressing the meet virtually, stressed on the fact that J&K has been taking active measures to attract investments in industries for the production of goods, services and employment generation through optimal utilization of available resources.

“It is the time for collective action within communities to facilitate and enhance trade activities and recalibrate their systems by striking a balance between self-sufficiency, efficiency and resilience”, the Minister said.

He added that with right policies, enhanced regional cooperation and active collaboration, the UT can expand trade and investment by opening avenues and opportunities for MSMES to participate actively in local and global supply chains.