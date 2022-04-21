ODOP scheme: DPIIT, Invest India, JKTPO organise Buyer-Seller meet

Jammu: A first of its kind buyer-seller meet after the COVID 19 pandemic was today organised by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Invest India in association with Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) here for better implementation of the “One District One Product” (ODOP) with a of mandate providing a platform for sellers, primary producers and buyers to converge at one place and strengthen opportunities for future collaborations.
Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, GoI, SomPrakash while addressing the meet virtually, stressed on the fact that J&K has been taking active measures to attract investments in industries for the production of goods, services and employment generation through optimal utilization of available resources.
“It is the time for collective action within communities to facilitate and enhance trade activities and recalibrate their systems by striking a balance between self-sufficiency, efficiency and resilience”, the Minister said.
He added that with right policies, enhanced regional cooperation and active collaboration, the UT can expand trade and investment by opening avenues and opportunities for MSMES to participate actively in local and global supply chains.
Speaking on the occasion, Additional Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, SumitaDawra lauded the fact that this is the first-time buyers are coming to the doorsteps of sellers and congratulated all the local leaders and farmers on the astounding results of ODOP. She highlighted the unique qualities of ODOP products of Jammu and Kashmir. She reiterated on her remarks the importance of conducting domestic buyer-seller meets and how the leadership of the government is bringing out the strength of the local producers with a huge economic benefit to the States/ UTs.
Managing Director, JKTPO, AnkitaKar said that the event is a great step forward towards promotion and giving market access to the J&K based products launched under the ODOP mandate. She added that this was the first time that Invest India, JKTPO and Department of agriculture collaborated to synergize trade.
The MD said that the main purpose of the event was to promote agro-based products under ODOP launched by the Gol along with facilitating business linkages and direct dialogue between the sellers from J&K and buyers from across the country.
Shed added that it was an extremely lucrative opportunity to endorse export quality local products produced and manufactured by our very own farmers to buyers across the country.
During the meet, separate B2B and B2G breakout sessions were also held with buyers to understand their exact product needs and to alleviate their concerns about the quantum of productions that can be catered to by the sellers going forward. Further, an exhibition cum display of products was held where buyers visited stalls of the sellers. Various products viz. Rajmash, walnuts, organic vegetables, saffron, honey, basmati, scented rice and red rice, spices, natural oils, etc were showcased.