Oil hits $95 per barrel amid supply worries

Oil is being driven up by concerns of a supply deficit, following recent output cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Brent crude began 2022 below $80 per barrel, before soaring to around $130/barrel after Russia invaded Ukraine last February -- fuelling the surge in inflation last year, The Guardian reported.

Higher oil prices risk making inflation more persistent, just at a time when central bankers are inching towards ending their cycle of rising interest rates. The US Federal Reserve may leave borrowing costs on hold on Wednesday, though the Bank of England may vote to hike again on Thursday.