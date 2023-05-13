Ola Electric opens 500th experience centre in Srinagar

Ola’s 500th EC is located at Karan Nagar Gole Market Rd, Balgarden, Srinagar. With a presence in close to 300 cities, Ola has been actively launching ECs all over India, building the largest D2C retail network in the country’s automotive industry in under eight months since inaugurating its very first EC in Pune last year.

Thanks to the brand’s omnichannel strategy and speed of offline expansion, today, Ola has achieved a 98% market reach in India, covering almost all markets within the country. Having already made it's 500th EC operational in Srinagar, Ola is now planning to take the total number of ECs in the country to 1,000 by August of this year.