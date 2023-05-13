Ola Electric opens 500th experience centre in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 13: Ola Electric, India's largest electric vehicle company, today announced the opening of its 500th Experience Center (EC) in Srinagar, as part of its strategy to expand its direct-to-consumer (D2C) presence across the length and breadth of the country.
Ola’s 500th EC is located at Karan Nagar Gole Market Rd, Balgarden, Srinagar. With a presence in close to 300 cities, Ola has been actively launching ECs all over India, building the largest D2C retail network in the country’s automotive industry in under eight months since inaugurating its very first EC in Pune last year.
Thanks to the brand’s omnichannel strategy and speed of offline expansion, today, Ola has achieved a 98% market reach in India, covering almost all markets within the country. Having already made it's 500th EC operational in Srinagar, Ola is now planning to take the total number of ECs in the country to 1,000 by August of this year.
Anshul Khandelwal, CMO Ola Electric, said, “With the inauguration of our 500th store in India, we take immense pride in accomplishing our objective of establishing a comprehensive presence across the entire nation through our direct-to-consumer (D2C) approach."
"This remarkable milestone serves as a testament to our unwavering dedication to making electric mobility accessible and convenient for everyone."
"At Ola Electric, we remain resolute in our commitment to spearheading the transition towards a cleaner and sustainable future for India. The opening of our 500th store signifies not only a celebration of our accomplishments but also serves as a reminder of the challenges that still lie ahead. With our D2C model, we are excellently positioned to create a significant impact in the realm of electric mobility, and we are excited to continuously push the boundaries of what is possible.”