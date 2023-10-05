Ola launches its ride-hailing services in Jammu

Jammu: Ola, India's largest ride-hailing platform, has further expanded its footprint and launched its operations in Jammu commencing today.

Ola spokesperson said, “With a commitment to provide accessible, reliable, and affordable mobility solutions, Ola has rolled out its ride-hailing services within several categories including 4W, 3W and 2W to enable easy urban commute.”

“With continuous support from the government, we are thrilled to be the first to introduce our ride-hailing services in Jammu, marking a major transformation in how people commute in the city. Our aim is to provide accessible, affordable, and convenient mobility for all. As a market leader, we continue to expand our footprint as well as our bouquet of services to match the evolving needs of customers across the country,” he said.

He informed that recently, Ola introduced a new lineup of services on their platform including E-bike and Prime Plus to cater to a wider range of mobility needs.

“Launched as a pilot in Bengaluru, Ola E-bikes aims to make ride-hailing services accessible, affordable, and sustainable for the masses. The e-bike services are set to be operational Pan-India in the coming months,” he said.

A spokesperson said that additionally, Ola’s new premium service, Prime Plus, ensured a seamless ride-hailing experience for customers with professional drivers and complete ride assurance.

“Currently, Prime Plus service is available across key metros cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, and Chennai. The service will soon be rolled out in cities across the country,” he said.

“Besides being the market leader, Ola is one of the few profitable consumer internet companies in the country. The company is committed to passenger safety and follows stringent safety protocols, including driver background checks, vehicle quality standards, and in-app emergency features amongst others,” he said.